Family wants answers in murder of Nashville truck driver

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) -Shelby County detectives made an arrest Thursday in the murder of 30-year-old Nashville truck driver Dajuante Stuart.

Stuart was found shot to death inside of his tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of I-269 near Macon Road Wednesday afternoon.

After reviewing video footage from inside the cab of the truck, detectives released a person of interest. The man– 27-year-old James Huddleston turned himself in Thursday morning and is now charged with first-degree murder.

Stuart’s family told News 2 nothing makes sense.

“I know Dajuante, I know he’s caring, and if you needed something, he would’ve given it to you, there was just no reason to take his life,” his mother, Connie Stuart-Knight, said.

Stuart-Knight and her husband, Darrell Knight, say Stuart drove for Big M out of Mississippi and would have never let someone in his truck.

“He would not do that, he would not,” Knight said.

“If this person was in distress or in the situation where Dajaunte felt like he really needed to helped, he, he would’ve helped,” his mother said.

An alumnus of Hume Fogg High School in Nashville and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, Stuart loved his job traveling the country.

“He loved driving, he would come to town and he would come over, do his laundry, get food, but back to his truck, he went,” Stuart-Knight said.

I-269 is a major interstate for trucks and Stuart’s parents say it’s odd that a man would be walking along it, especially in a shirt and shorts on a cold day.

They’re hoping detectives get more answers soon.

“We’ll be at every, every court appearance, and we’re gonna make sure that there’s justice for Dajuante,” Stuart-Knight said.