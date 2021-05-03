Family triples reward money in murder of Giles County man

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Giles County family is tripling the reward money to help find who killed their loved one.

Monday marked two weeks without answers for the family of a Jim Grimes. The Giles County Sheriff told News 2 Grimes was shot when he went to feed his animals, the night of the April 19th.

The family is now offering a $75,000 reward for an arrest and conviction in the case. Their plea for help is also now running on 15 digital billboards across Middle Tennessee and into Northern Alabama.

Reward money increased in murder of Jim Grimes

“This is an act that’s so horrific that anybody in their right mind is going to want to help, because it’s so horrible,” Ike Wingate told News 2.

Wingate, who is president of Wingate Media Group, worked with Grimes on various boards within the community.

“Obviously the murder was shocking. I mean it was the last thing any of us expected and after getting over the initial shock it turned to really what would Jim do and that was how can we help,” he explained.

Wingate decided to use his company’s resources and turned to other independent billboard operators for help.

“We reached out to these local companies that didn’t even know Jim and after telling them what kind of guy he was and the fact that I knew him personally, they were more than willing to donate the space and do whatever they can,” said Wingate.

Five companies are now donating billboard space to help find who murdered Grimes.

“We are on major interstates, surface streets in both Nashville all the way down to Huntsville Alabama and so our estimate is anywhere from 300,000-400,000 cars a day are driving by these billboards,” he said.

He’s hoping sharing the message along with the increased reward will encourage someone to come forward .

“This is the best campaign, the best cause we have been part of and it’s an honor to honor Jim in this way and we are hoping and praying for justice very soon,” said Wingate.

The increased reward amount is expected to be posted on billboards beginning Tuesday.

The Giles County Sheriff said they are actively following leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 931-638-2358, calls will remain confidential.