Family: Tennessee man killed by falling tree during Saturday’s storms

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 63-year-old Adamsville man was killed by a falling tree outside of his home when powerful storms hit Tennessee over the weekend.

As the wind picked up Saturday, Ray Wood went out his back door to get his dog, family members said. While outside, Wood was hit by a falling tree and died from his injuries.

“He was a man of God, so I know that his soul went to Heaven,” Wood’s daughter, Kendra Hensley explained on social media. “It’s not goodbye. But see you later.”

Officials in Adamsville, a city located about 140 miles southwest of Nashville, said the storms caused heavy damage along Main Street, where portions of roofs were left in the roadway. Power lines were also reportedly tangled in downed trees along secondary streets.

(Photo: City of Adamsville)

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for the city. The American Red Cross delivered bottled water to City Hall on Sunday, allowing families in need of water to get some at the Adamsville Fire Department.