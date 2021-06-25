Family ‘struggling’ since Summer Wells went missing, family friend says

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A friend of the family of missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells says they are doing their best to keep their spirits up.

David Dotson, a family friend of the Wells, told News Channel 11 that Summer’s three older brothers have had a difficult time coping with the negativity from other people online and in person.

“Yesterday, I took them to the putt-putt golf course here in Kingsport, just to try to let them have a peaceful day away from the search and rescue teams going on their property and the agents coming up,” Dotson said. “There was someone that made a comment that wasn’t very polite.”

Dotson attends church with the family and says he was called to the Wells’ property on the night Summer went missing.

“We definitely wanted to have some church family with them,” Dotson said.

Dotson said the Wells family is having a tough time coping since Summer’s disappearance.

“Mom is devastated,” Dotson said. “Mom does not want to leave the house. She’s like ‘if Summer comes back, if she happens to wander back up, I want to be here.”

He says the family is desperate for Summer to be back home.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” Dotson said. “They’re just parents that want their daughter back, and you have these three young boys that, they want their younger sister back.”

Dotson said he has a nightly ritual as he prays for Summer’s safe return. “I sit out at night as the sun sets and I play a song for Summer.”

Family friends ask the community to continue to pray for Summer’s return and keep the family in their thoughts during these difficult times.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells is 3-feet tall with blonde hair who is believed to be barefoot. She was last seen Tuesday, June 15 walking near her home in the Beech Creek community wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

On Wednesday, June 16, TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Summer after initially issuing an Endangered Child Alert the night she was reported missing.

TBI has told reporters they have not ruled out foul play in her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.