Family speaks after nurse indicted in poisoning death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of the man who police say was fatally poisoned by his wife is now one step closer to closure.

More than a year after James “Jimmy” Cappello’s death, his wife and former nurse Marjorie Nicole “Nikki” Cappello has been indicted for murder, accused of poisoning her husband with insulin.



It’s a crime Jimmy’s sister Jamie Weast says her family will never understand.



“This was a complete surprise, this was an absolute complete surprise,” Weast told News 2.



September 22nd, 2018, Jimmy was found dead in the garage of his Huntsville home.



“Nothing in life prepares you for that moment,” Weast explained.



Jimmy’s wife “Nikki” was arrested.



“It will never make sense, no it will never make sense.”



Despite living long distance, Weast says she and her brother’s families were close often visiting and vacationing with one another.



“There’s a lot of emotion; sadness and hurt and betrayal and anger,” she said.



The couple married in 2010 and later had a little girl together.

Nikki was a nurse and Jimmy a private investigator.



Weast says her brother had opened his own investigation into Nikki suspicious she was abusing drugs.



“He had concerns about her taking pills…taking too many pills or more than what she was prescribed.”



Investigators believe he was preparing to divorce when Nikki gave her husband a fatal dose of insulin with supplies stolen from the hospital where she worked.



“It was a hateful, hateful crime. She cut my brother’s life short, he was a healthy and a young individual and the crime…the act of human cruelty,” Weast proclaimed.



Jamie describes her brother as having a big personality, a man who put his all into everything and everyone with his little girl Ryleigh at the top of the list

“He was the apple of her eye there is not a day that goes by that she doesn’t say something about her daddy,” she explained.



Ryleigh now lives with her Aunt Jamie in Florida, but a piece of her heart where her daddy once lived will always be missing.



“She wants to know if he’s ever going to stop working on cars with Jesus because that’s what we’ve told her is that he’s working on cars with Jesus up in heaven ’cause to a 5-year-old that’s just what she can process at this point.”



Weast says Ryleigh has settled into her new home.

“She fits perfectly in our home. She goes to ballet and tap, she goes to a wonderful school.”



She has also joined her cousins, making Jamie a mother to 4.



“It gives me the strength to fulfill the dream that my brother had in Ryleigh, provide that for her,” Weast explained.



Jamie says she doesn’t have all the answers for Ryleigh, “She wants to know when he’s going to come back from heaven and she wants to know is she is ever going to see him again.”



However, she says her family is doing all they can to provide for her.



“We would like to see to it that she stays with us forever.”Jamie has made a “Legacy of James Cappello” Facebook page, where she is gathering memories to compile for a book for Ryleigh.

She has made shirts that say “Justice for Jimmy” on one side and “Prayers and Hope for Ryleigh” on the other side. There are also silicone bracelets, with proceeds helping Ryleigh’s future.

A Gofundme account has also been set up: https://bit.ly/2P7NO1r

The trial is set for the end of January.