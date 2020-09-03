Family seeks answers in unsolved murder of Antioch man in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It has been a little more than a year since an Antioch man was shot and killed in Murfreesboro and family members hope someone will come forward with information.

Murfreesboro Police told News 2 that 30-year-old Terrell Ray was an innocent victim when he was shot and killed just after the 3 a.m. on August 2, 2019, at the Villager Condominiums on Middle Tennessee Boulevard.

In a statement to News 2, spokesman Larry Flowers wrote: “The case is still under investigation, detectives believe Mr. Ray was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. The investigation revealed Ray was the victim of a robbery and he attempted to fight back and lost his life in the process. The suspect shot the victim, stole his vehicle, and left him for dead…. Even though detectives have exhausted all leads, they hope someone will come forward with information to help solve this case and give this family closure.”

Ray left behind a ten-year-old daughter, his mother and two siblings.

“You not sharing what you know is holding you accountable as well,” mother Trina Anderson said. “So if you know something it is in your best interest to share it.”

Anderson said on the morning of the shooting, her son had just visited his girlfriend and was leaving her apartment.

Anderson said her son was dedicated to working and creating a good life for his daughter.

“You know, he wasn’t in the streets, he was good guy,” Anderson said. “He worked hard to get everything that he earned.”

If you have any information about the case contact Detective Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5514.