Family: Second victim of East Nashville house fire dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family member told News 2 that a second person has died after a fire over the weekend in East Nashville.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tiffany Drive on Saturday.

Fire Officials said they found an adult male in the back bedroom of the home. Officials say he was dead.

A second victim was taken to Vanderbilt in critical condition. That is the person a family member told News 2 has died.

News 2 did reach out to the Nashville Fire Department for an update on how the fire started.

