Family searching for driver who left Tennessee newlywed fighting for his life

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — A White Pine Family is asking for help identifying the person responsible for a hit and run. Christopher and Mary Moore Coffey were in Florida on their way to their Honeymoon when the crash happened Sunday night.

Now Christopher is fighting for his life in the hospital. His uncle, Donnie, said Christopher is like a son to him. They were on the phone with one another hour before the crash happened.

Christopher told Donnie, he was excited to start a new chapter of his life, and now he’s fighting for it. The Coffey’s were high school sweethearts. This was the start of their new life as a married couple.

“He got married that Sunday and he was heading to a cruise ship in Florida and he was supposed to be on his honeymoon cruise when all this happened,” said Donnie Coffey.

They decided to drive the nine-hour trip from Tennessee to Daytona Beach instead of flying.

Donnie added, “His father wanted him to fly down and he wanted to take his brand new Dodge Ram truck he was so proud of. He just got it about 2 months ago and he just loved that truck.”

When they got there, they were ready to spend some time together on the water, but they were never able to get on that ship.

“As busy as his life was he was grateful he was going to have a week off to be able to sit on the beach and cruise around the ocean,” said Donnie.

Florida State Troopers said a white Dodge Charger was merging onto Southbound I-85 from LPGA Boulevard in Volusia County. Christopher’s aunt, Rebecca Coffey said, “a dodge charger came at a high rate of speed on to the on-ramp struck them from behind. they never saw it coming.”

His uncle added, “it spun his truck sideways and that’s when it rolled 8 to 10 times and clipped a telephone pole and it ended up in a culvert.”

Officials said the driver of the Charger Drove away and left Christopher fighting for his life. “Christopher has a traumatic brain injury, it is life-threatening, we are taking things minute by minute,” said his aunt.

His wife, Mary is now spending their honeymoon in the hospital by his side. “We’re really worried about her,” Rebecca explained. “She escaped a lot of significant injuries but her heart is broken.”

Their family is asking for prayers, financial help and justice. “Help us get the word out to find the white Dodge Charger,” said Rebecca. “It can’t help this family today but it can save another family’s life.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the white Charger or its driver is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-423-TIPS. If you would like to help the Coffey family you can donate here.