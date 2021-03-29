Family says music producer found dead inside vehicle after Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found shot to death inside a car Monday morning in Southwest Memphis.

The car was found at South Third and East Brooks around 11:30 a.m. and was riddle with bullet holes. Officers roped off a parking lot and blocked off the roads in the area.

A family member at the scene identified the victim as 35-year-old Antwon Davis, a music producer who went by the name OG King Davis. The family member said he and his cousin, Davis, ran a music label together. He said Davis leaves behind a wife and three children ages 3-11.

The victims Aunts, Jaqueline Alexander and Sharon Ray , who were also at the scene, said their nephew called his grandmother right before the shooting.

They said another aunt saw their nephew earlier Monday and said he had just picked up Easter baskets for his kids. They said the Easter baskets were still inside the car.

They are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call police and are urging the shooter or shooters to turn themselves in to authorities.

Police have not officially identified the victim.

No suspect information was released. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.