Family say they finally have justice after the execution of Death Row inmate Lee Hall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Death row inmate Lee Hall was pronounced dead at 7:26 pm Thursday night after being executed by electric chair.

Hall was convicted of killing his estranged girlfriend Traci Crozier in 1991 by setting her car on fire while she was inside.

After the execution, Crozier’s sister, Staci Wooten, said their family finally has peace.

“We all fought this battle for you, Traci and today we won,” Wooten told reporters after the execution.

“Our family’s peace can begin but another family’s hell has to begin,” Wooten said. “Today will not bring my sister or my dad’s daughter back, but now may she find her peace in heaven with our mom.”

Wooten called Hall “a monster” and said their family has suffered for 28 years.

Hall’s attorney read a statement where Hall apologized to Crozier’s family for the brutal murder.

“I ask for your forgiveness,” read attorney John Spragens. “I hope and pray that you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”