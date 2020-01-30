Family offers 2,500 reward for information about Franklin man’s disappearance

Breaking News
Woman dies after being struck by minivan in South Nashville
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of missing 35-year-old Gerardo Hernandez is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help find him.

According to authorities, Hernandez has been missing since December 2019. His vehicle is accounted for, but Hernandez has not been seen or heard from since. His family grows more concerned with each passing day.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you have any information on Hernandez’s whereabouts contact police at (615)794-2513.

