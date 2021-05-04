Family of woman found strangled to death on Nashville road shares heartache

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A makeshift memorial, with a cross and flowers now stands in the area where a mother of four was left on the side of the road, strangled to death.

A woman discovered the body of Pamela Paz on Pennington Bend Road, not far from the KOA campground, Sunday morning.

“It’s really hard for all of us,” Paz’s daughter Kendall Smith told News 2.

Smith is one of four children, including ten and eleven-year-old boys that Paz leaves behind.

“My brothers don’t deserve this, my sister don’t deserve this, I don’t deserve this, she didn’t deserve that,” stated Smith.

Metro police say the 44-year-old grandmother was murdered and left on the side of the road, under the Briley Parkway bridge.

“I’m terribly angry about it. I don’t understand why anyone would want to do that to my mom.”

Smith said investigators told her that Paz put up a fight.

“They said she didn’t go down without a fight, that she put up a fight as hard as she could which in return made it not an easy death for her. Which for me, I think that was the hardest part for me to hear,” she said.

Today Paz, a Smyrna native and lover of music is being remembered by family as a light in this dark world.

“She always had a good heart, wanted the best for everybody,” said Smith.

Now, her loved ones are in disbelief, crying for justice.

“We are all looking for any pieces of information like who and why they would do this to her,” said Smith.

Metro police told News 2 investigators are following strong leads in the murder investigation.

The family says the last time anyone spoke to Paz was Friday and that she was last seen Wednesday evening at her Grandmother’s Smyrna home. They said Paz was with an ex-boyfriend at the time.

Anyone with information on the murder of Pamela Paz is asked to call metro police or Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with memorial costs.