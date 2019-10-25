Family of Nashville cold case victim renews reward offer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family is offering a $11,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2016 murder of Ryan Trent.

Trent, 29, was found fatally shot on September 28, 2016 in his white Chevrolet pick up truck on Ellington Parkway.

Police say his truck ran off the road and went into a treeline at Briley Parkway.

The family’s reward money is in addition to the $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest for Trent’s murder should call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.