Family of murdered marine from Warren County, hope stolen mementos will be returned

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pair of suspects managed to steal a woman’s wallet right out of her shopping cart in Murfreesboro. The case has a sad twist, the thieves not only stole money but also memories.

Murfreesboro Police released these surveillance images of the suspects. Police said the suspects managed to distract a woman at Ross Dress for Less on North Thompson Lane.

That woman was Angelia Russell’s mother. Russell told News 2 that inside her mom’s wallet were personal mementos of her late brother, Barry Cole,

“She had a lot of his personal items that can never be replaced. She had his military i.d. with his picture on it, some notes that he had written to her, among other things.”

Cole was murdered in McMinnville back in 2017.

Of her brother’s murder Russell said, “There’s just so many life events that have happened since he’s been gone that we didn’t get to share with him.”

Russell said she and her mom had gone out for a day of shopping in Murfreesboro on August 17 when the incident occurred. Russell went inside Marshall’s while her mom went inside Ross,

“She was in the dress section, when this tall lady approached her and she [the lady] was acting very nervous, but she was asking my mom for some advice on some clothing.”

Police said the suspects created the distraction, to steal.

Russell said money was inside the wallet but that’s not what they’re concerned about,

“…it was the personal items that she had in her wallet that belonged to my late brother.”

Russell said her brother was Marine Corps veteran who had served at Camp Lejeuene and was passionate about the military,

“He loved it. From the time he was a baby, he wanted to serve.”

Russell added that she hopes her mother’s story will keep someone else from falling victim but she also prays someone will do the right thing,

“No one knows what that would mean to us, to get those things back.”

Russell told News 2 the the wallet was shaped like a long rectangle and was black leather.

If anyone has any information on the suspects or the whereabout’s of the wallet, contact Murfreesboro Police.

Investigators said they’re consulting with Lebanon Police to see if a similar case is connected.