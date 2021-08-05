Family of murdered Dickson County woman wants justice

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As a Dickson County family prepares to bury their loved one this weekend, they publicly call for justice and tearfully remember their loved one murdered Saturday night.

Cuornisha “Kenya” Northington

Cuornisha “Kenya” Northington was found shot to death on July 31 behind a home on Pond Rail Road. Investigators quickly arrested 41-year-old Lamisha Haynes and charged her with first degree murder.

On Thursday, many family members gathered to remember the woman they affectionately called ‘Yae.’

Deonna Vaughn called her sister her best friend: “My sister, she was my best friend. I called her early in the morning and late at night. I seen her, five hours at the mall, before she was killed. We were cutting up. I never would have thought that was the last time I would see her; she was my everything.”

Vaughn broke down crying as she remembered her sister: “They took a big piece of me. She meant everything to everyone. We want justice for our sister. Not just our sister, but our friend.”

Kenya Northington was the mother of two teenagers, 18-year-old Drequan Vaughn is in college in West Tennessee where family members say he is playing football.

“She won’t be able to make her son’s first game,” said Vaughn.

Her daughter, 17-year-old Shavonna Vaughn, is a senior in high school.

“She was my best friend, and I won’t ever have anyone like that again,” Shavonna Vaughn said, “There won’t be nobody to see me graduate, and now I have to do everything by myself. I won’t have anyone to push me through like she did. She was my best friend.”

The victim’s father, Tim Holt, remembers the Father’s Day cards and phone calls to catch up with his daughter.

“I’m hurt. I am really hurt and can’t do nothing about it,” said Holt.

Kenya’s mother, Ruth Frierson, says her oldest daughter always cared for others.

“She was a loving person, and she loved her kids more than anything. When her son was on the football field, you couldn’t hear nobody but her,” said Frierson.

Keondra Hogan wants justice to prevail in her sister’s murder.

“What’s in my heart right now? It’s heavy, it’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Hogan.

According to authorities, Northington arrived at the home and Lamisha Haynes shot the 38-year-old mother of two. Multiple sources tell News 2 that the women had a disagreement about something posted online.

Courtesy: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, Lamisha Haynes, 41

Dickson Police later found the 41-year-old and brought her to Dickson County Jail where she was charged with first degree murder.

Authorities say a gun was found at the murder scene, it is now being tested to see if it is the murder weapon.

On Monday, News 2 interviewed the murder suspect behind bars. She denied remembering the incident. She says she doesn’t own a gun, and doesn’t remember firing a weapon that night.

Haynes says she knows the victim, but she claims she has not seen Northington personally in years. And Haynes admits she was under the influence of drugs the night police arrested her.

“I was high. Cocaine, crystal meth, a little alcohol,” recalled Haynes.

Family members tell News 2 that Northington died behind the home in front of her daughter.

“I watched my momma take her last breath, and I want the people who did this to feel my pain, and I would not wish this on my worst enemy.”

The family has a GoFundMe account to offset expenses.