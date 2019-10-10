Family of man accused in Antioch stabbing said they warned police

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family of the man accused in the brutal stabbings of a mother and her children in Antioch say they warned police.

Now she, along with many others, are questioning how the tragedy still happened.

“I knew that there was a problem and I knew he needed help and I did everything I felt I needed to do to get him help,” the woman

who is remaining anonymous for her safety said over the phone to our ABC affiliate in Huntsville.

She says family warned police and Agee’s probation officer that he needed to be locked up.

“He was a danger to himself and society. Jermaine suffers from PTSD, he’s bipolar and schizophrenic.”

Now, a grief-stricken father is left with a number of questions including, why was Agee in Tennessee when he was on probation in Alabama.



“This could have been avoided, this could have been avoided,” Lewis Taylor cried outside of Vanderbilt hospital where his teenage daughter is recovering.

Taylor says the system failed his family even after his ex-wife Mayra Garcia filed an order of protection against Agee.

“I don’t understand what’s going on. How can this slip the system? She put out an order of protection against him, why wasn’t she protected, why wasn’t they protected, they was not protected. Something went wrong. I don’t know what happened. Some way this guy didn’t get caught and they gave up or whatever and now I’ve got a dead son and a dead ex-wife and a daughter that needs me right now.”

Taylor says Garcia met Agee on the dating website Plenty of Fish, a reminder about how dangerous online dating can be.