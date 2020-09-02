Family of Franklin homicide victim seeking answers in unsolved case

FRANKLIN, Tenn (WKRN) — Jamarcus Esmon’s family celebrated his 27th birthday without him Tuesday night. That’s because he was shot and killed earlier this year, and police are still searching for who pulled the trigger.

Back on June 27th, Franklin Police responded to a shooting on Edgewood Boulevard and found Esmon on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Lt. Charlie Warner with the Franklin Police Department says officers attempted CPR and rendered medical aid, but unfortunately, Esmon died on the scene.

“It was a very chaotic scene. You had people that were running around because they had witnessed something very scary or heard gunshots in their neighborhood,” Warner said.

Esmon’s aunt, Traci Esmon, says she couldn’t believe her nephew had been gunned down.

“What went through my mind was no that can’t be right. That can’t be true,” Esmon said. “There’s so many words to describe him, but he was the glue to our family.”

Tuesday night, friends and family gathered at his graveside in Mt. Hope Cemetery for an orange and blue balloon release, which are the colors of Esmon’s favorite college, Auburn University. They sang ‘happy birthday’ and spent time remembering their beloved father, son, and nephew.

Over the past two months, Lt. Warner says investigators have followed up on dozens of leads and tips, but so far they haven’t solved the department’s only homicide of 2020.

“Today is his birthday and he would’ve been 27. Our commitment to bringing Jamarcus Esmon’s killer to justice is just as tireless today as it was the day he was killed,” said Warner.

Esmon says her nephew leaves behind a three-year old daughter, nieces, nephews, and a lot of other family members who are heartbroken and seeking justice.

“We just need closure, and when I say closure, we need someone to actually take responsibility. To say what you did. I am actually going to pray for those people because we will get justice, we will get justice,” Esmon said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Jamarcus Esmon’s killer.

If you know anything about what happened, call the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513. Or to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.