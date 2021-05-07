Family of Church Street shooting victim asking for answers and an arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family is searching for answers as a 26-year-old man fights for his life following a shooting on Church Street last weekend.

Lamont James has undergone five surgeries to fix his critical injuries after being shot in the stomach outside of Hang WKND Suite.

“They were basically telling us he’s very lucky. They said out of a thousand people that come in with the injuries that he had 995 don’t make it,” James’ girlfriend Teris Taylor said.

James’ family said he was doing the right thing by breaking up a fight outside of the bar when the gunman pulled the trigger.

“You can just imagine what we felt at 1 a.m., waking his mother up letting her know ‘your son has been shot. And we don’t know if he’s going to make it,'” James’ aunt Keisha Daniels said.

Metro Police say witnesses on scene did not provide a detailed description of the gunman, so the investigation has been challenging. But James’ family is hoping that changes after a private donor has put up a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in his case.

“There were a lot of people here that night at this club celebrating graduations. People were outside have seen things and I know the streets talk,” Daniels said.

James, a Fisk University and Tennessee State University graduate, is expected to remain in the hospital for several weeks as he recovers from his injuries. A GoFundMe account has been set up for his medical expenses.