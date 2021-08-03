Family of Antioch business shooter says they were unaware of his mental illness

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of Antonio King is speaking out Tuesday afternoon after a shooting at a SmileDirectClub warehouse Tuesday morning where King reportedly shot three employees before Metro Police investigators shot and killed him.

In a statement released to News 2, the family described King as “quiet, caring, fun loving, and hardworking” and that “the actions of this tragic event do not display the true character of Antonio.” The family said that Antonio’s mental illness and its severity was unknown by them.

“It is important for us as a community to be aware of how mental illness can manifest itself in our loved ones in friends. In the days that we live in where it is so easy to shame, belittle, berate, and criticize others without knowledge of how they struggle daily,” the family said in a statement.

The family offers their prayers and support to those impacted by the shooting and their families.

Read the full statement below: