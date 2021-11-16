Family of 5 displaced after Madison house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family of five was displaced after a house fire in Madison early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, firefighters were called to a duplex home on 848 Argle Avenue around 1 a.m. Officials on-scene told News 2 that no one lived in the upper unit of the duplex and no injuries were reported.

Extensive damage was reported to the building, and the American Red Cross has stepped in to assist the family.

The investigation is still underway, but officials believe it was an electrical fire.