Family of 34-year-old man found shot to death in Goodlettsville home pleads for answers

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 34-year-old man was found shot to death in his house off Canton Court in Goodlettsville Monday night. His family told News 2 they have no idea who would want to kill him.

“I never, never in a million years would I think this would happen,” said Jennifer Keith. Tommy Cliburn, is her brother.

Police said Cliburn’s girlfriend discovered his body around midnight Monday. They said he died from a single gunshot wound and they suspected foul play.

Cliburn grew up in Hendersonville and attended Beach High School.

Keith said things seemed to be going well for him as he had been living these last two years in this home and got a job delivering chef attire in Nashville.

“He had A little dog that he loved a lot and a cat and he’s been doing so good he has in place his car and he’s just, he was happier than he’s been in a while, so I just don’t understand,” she exclaimed.

At the scene, police told News 2 that Cliburn’s girlfriend came to check on him and found him dead.

According to his family, Cliburn had told them he had a new girlfriend who was living with him, but they’d never met her.

“He was a good person,” Keith explained, “My kids loved him… his uncle Tommy. My dad’s tore up, my mom’s tore up. It’s not okay. It’s just it’s not okay.”

Cliburn left behind two daughters (who didn’t live with him), his parents, grandmother, as well as his sister– who is now begging anyone who knows who did this to come forward.

“It doesn’t feel real… I just want whoever is responsible to be held accountable and to pay the price for what they’ve done,” she said.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to contact the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-859-3405.