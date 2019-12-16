Family of 1-year-old who died confused after other twin taken by child services

COLDWATER, Miss. — A Mississippi family’s grief and anguish turned into confusion when they said Child Protective Services took from them the twin sister of a 1-year-old girl who died.

The mother of 1-year-old Lajayden got the terrible call early Tuesday morning. She rushed just a street over to the Coldwater home where Lajayden was under the care of a babysitter, who was also watching Lajayden’s twin sister Lajordan.

“The babysitter said the baby was foaming out of the nose and mouth,” grandmother Rosie Winfield said.

They called 911, but it was too late. Lajayden, who the family said was a happy baby, had died.

“Stayed on the mama’s hip all the time,” Winfield said. “Both of them. Stayed on the mama’s hip all the time.”

Right now, it’s unclear how or why Lajayden died. Family said she was born with a hole in her heart, but since then she’s been fine.

“She wasn’t a healthy baby when she was born, but no, she hasn’t had any problems,” Winfield said.

The pain doesn’t stop there. The family said Child Protective Services showed up at the twins’ mother’s house Thursday and took LaJordan into their custody.

“They won’t tell us anything,” Winfield said. “That’s what we’re not understanding.”

LaJordan’s grandmother said she told CPS she could take care of the little girl, so she wouldn’t be in foster care. Now the family doesn’t understand why the child was taken from her mother while police investigate.

“It hurt,” Winfield said. “It’s painful for the simple fact she wasn’t in her custody when she passed. So why would you go and take her from her mother?”

The family is left hoping to get one twin back and to get answers about what happened to the other one.

No charges have been filed.

The city’s police chief said his office is waiting on results of an autopsy.

As far as the twin the family said is in CPS custody, the family hopes to have more answers next week when they see a judge.

