Family mourns Kansas mom killed in towing accident

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lindsay Raine was killed on Monday in a towing accident in Lawrence, leaving her family heartbroken and two children motherless.

Lindsay was having her car towed, when it began to roll away and trapped her underneath, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

“I feel sad, I feel angry,” said Billy Raine, Lindsay’s brother. “It’s been the worst week ever. My little sister, and there’s nothing I can do to help her.”

“She was our angel,” said Bill Raine Jr., Lindsay’s father.

Her family remembered her as a real firecracker, always bringing them joy, cooking, baking, frequently making trips to the lake and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most importantly, they remember the care she had toward her 6-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

“That’s the only thing she ever would have cared about was just making sure that her kids were okay, even if something happened to her,” said Kristen Raine, Lindsay’s sister.

Now, the family is asking for help to make sure her children are supported. Kristen started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral happening on Monday and to help raise Lindsay’s children. As of Sunday, over $7,000 had been raised – still barely enough.

“The goal set on there doesn’t even come close to the amount of money it’s going to take just for burial services alone for my baby sister,” Kristen said. “So anything at this point would just be a blessing. A like, a share, a prayer, anything.”

Lindsay was going to start a new job on Tuesday to help support her boyfriend and their children as their main source of income. Instead, her family is now planning her funeral.

“They will have no extra support like this, like they had from their mom, ever again,” Bill said. “So, anything we get will help so much.”

All the money raised will go toward Lindsay’s memory and her children, as the family tries to support them just as well as she did.

“I will take care of your babies,” Kristen said. “I will make sure they know about you every day. I will make sure they know how much you love them, and how hard you work for them, and protected them and raised them to be strong, independent children.”

The family is also selling shirts and masks in memory of Lindsay. If you are interested in purchasing one, you can contact Kristen on Facebook.