Family holds vigil hours after arrest is made for slain 3-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of Jamayla Marlowe says she was full of joy and laughter.

“To know Jamayla was to love Jamayla. If you knew Jamayla you loved Jamayla,” Jamayla’s Mother Anyetta Marlowe said.

But to be taken so soon, her family says they’re distraught to have lost the precious three-year-old.

“I didn’t think that I’d be 25 planning a funeral or standing at a candlelight and these candles would be my baby’s name,” Marlowe said.

Jamayla was just one of four people shot on Monday night at another vigil in North Nashville. While she was the only casualty, her two-year-old sister was injured and taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, Metro Police arrested 23-year-old Thomas Winston for Jamayla’s murder. A piece of the puzzle that her family says they are relieved is over.

“I told her I was going to take her to get some food and we was going to go to the park. And she said ‘yay mommy.’ And in seconds it was boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, and it was over,” Marlowe said.

During a vigil on Thursday night just hours after the news of Winston’s arrest the Marlowe family held a vigil of their own to honor the three-year-old’s life.