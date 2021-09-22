‘I’m heartbroken’: Family, friends remember loved ones killed in Coffee Co. double murder

COFFEE CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of loved ones murdered in Estill Springs over the weekend.

Ronald Archey and Cullen Hickerson are now behind bars charged with premeditated felony murder for the double murders at a home on Clyde Vickers Road Sunday.

Wednesday, there was still an active scene outside the home where 27-year-old Chasity Hill and 22-year-old Logan Tindale were found shot to death. A deputy standing guard as crime scene tape remained draped over the driveway and detectives combed neighboring streets.

“I’m heartbroken, I’m upset I wish knew the answer,” said Kristin Partin.

While cousins by blood, Partin and Hill were more like sisters at heart. “She was happy all the time, she loved life, she loved music. She was just full of joy all the time,” Partin said as she began to cry.

Investigators say 54-year-old Ronald Archey and 25-year-old Cullen Hickerson worked together to commit the murders of Hill and Tindale with premeditation. While they haven’t released a motive, Partin knows Archey all too well, saying he is the boyfriend of Hill’s mother.

“I can’t wrap my head around that,” said Partin.

She said her cousin, a mother of four children all under the age of five, was also about three months pregnant when she was senselessly killed.

Tindale leaves behind a 4-year-old little girl whose mom says he was a kind, loving, funny person.

Lenaa Hoviss told News 2 she is devastated, praying their little girl will always hold his love in her heart.

Hills funeral service will be held Thursday in Winchester.

Archey and Hickerson have been charged with premeditated felony murder. Investigators say they admitted to their involvement in the murders and are being held without bond.