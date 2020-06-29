Family files lawsuit against Metro Nashville after 2 brothers die in Edgehill Apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville family filed a lawsuit against Metro Nashville after two of their family members died in an apartment fire in June of 2019.

Nashville Fire was called to the housing complex on Edgehill Avenue and 14th Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday on June 29, 2019.

Firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from one unit when they arrived on the scene. They quickly attacked the fire, according to officers on the scene, and searched the unit rescuing one person who was unconscious.

Three people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

24-year-old Jamarcus Carney and 20-year-old Cedric Fitzgerald died from their injuries.

Now, the family filed a lawsuit against Metro Nashville for their deaths.

The lawsuit stated that there were many deficiencies with the property the brothers lived at, including code violations.

These deficiencies presented potential safety hazards to tenants who would be living on the Metro property. Amongst the potential foreseeable hazards were the risk of serious injury and death as a result of a fire. Upon information and belief, Defendants were well aware or should have been

aware at the time they leased the premises to the decedents’ mother, which included but were not

limited to, improperly functioning and/or non-functioning smoke detectors/alarms and/or

insufficient smoke detectors/alarm. Lawsuit against Metro Nashville

