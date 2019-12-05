Family displaced by fire at Williamson County home

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family of four is without a home after an early morning fire in Williamson County.

Crews were dispatched to the 7400 block of Valley Road just before 5:00 a.m.

According to the Williamson County Rescue Squad, the family escaped the home safely.

Investigators said the fire was caused by an outdoor heating lamp accident, and the family initially tried to extinguish the flames themselves using a garden hose before calling 9-1-1 when the flames got too big.

There were more than 15 volunteer firefighters on scene from the City of Fairview Fire Department and the Williamson County Rescue Squad.

There were no fire hydrants on the road so commanders had to bring in tankers for a water supply.

The family is now being helped by the American Red Cross.

There were also additional units from Williamson Fire-Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Emergency Management, City of Dickson Fire, and East Hickman Volunteer Fire Department.