Family displaced after Franklin apartment fire, officials say smoke alarms likely saved lives

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Fire Department says smoke alarms likely saved a young family’s life in an apartment fire.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at The Landings of Brentwood Apartments on Landings Drive.

According to a release from the Franklin Fire Department, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the apartment when they arrived. However, the fire was already extinguished by a male resident.

Officials said the occupants were new parents spending their first night in their apartment with their newborn daughter. They brought her home from the hospital on Friday.

The occupants told firefighters they forgot to turn the stove off after sterilizing baby bottles and then went to bed.

The smoke alarms went off, waking them to the fire, and likely saved their lives.

There is about $15,000 in damage and The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family.