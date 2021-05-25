Family desperate for answers 1 year after deadly officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An off-duty police officer was shot and the man police believe pulled the trigger was killed. One year later, questions remain for the family of William Johnson.

“Nothing we find out is going to bring him back,” Johnson’s sister, Brandi Neuble, began to cry.

Right now, they’ve only heard the account of one person, 57-year-old Metro Police officer Darrell Osment. The 13-year police veteran said he was off-duty and in plainclothes when he was shot in the shoulder from behind. He was walking his dog late at night near the intersection of Pine Valley and Bull Run roads.

“It doesn’t make any sense, it doesn’t make any sense,” Neuble told News 2.

Neuble described her brother as a family man and a free spirit who spent time traveling the world after serving in the Army for years.

“He was just a loveable person, he really was,” Neuble said.

She said Johnson suffered from PTSD, but the account of May 21st 2020 doesn’t match that of her brother.

“We know Billy as one way and then you are portraying him as something we’ve never seen in the 48 years that we knew him,” Neuble said.

A 911 call shed some light on the incident, but only left more questions for Johnson’s family.

“Three times he did call him a Caucasian,” Neuble explained.

In the call, Officer Osment clearly described the suspect as a white male several times.

“I don’t care if he had on a ski mask, you are going to know that he is black,” she said.

The officer said the gunman took off and giving a description of a car.

“He gave a description of the car, but he didn’t give a license plate number,” stated Neuble.

That car led police on a chase to I-440 that ended some 20 miles away, with Johnson killed. More than 50 rounds of bullet shells were recovered at the scene, according to TBI.

“We just want closure, we just want to understand and I just don’t know will you ever really get that.”

The family is desperate to see what put Johnson at the scene that night, video from a 20-mile chase, phone records, some sort of closure. They also point out that police didn’t have body camera footage of the incident, like you see with most officer-involved shootings today.

News 2 checked on the status of the body camera roll out with Metro Police. They told News 2 that South and Hermitage precincts will receive them June 1st and all precincts will have body cameras by July 13th.

The DA’s office said the investigation into William Johnson’s case is still ongoing.