Family creates scholarship fund, hosts fundraiser in Haley Sue Pearson’s honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Haley Sue Pearson was vibrant, talented and ambitious.

“She just loved everyone, and she was so passionate about everything that she did,” said Pam Pearson, Haley Sue’s mother. “If someone asked her to do something and she got involved in it, she just had so much passion for everything that she did, including life.”

Haley Sue accomplished so much in her 25 years. She served in numerous roles at Lipscomb University, where she attended undergrad and grad school, directed plays and musicals, coached cheerleading, and was a nanny for two young boys, who her mother says she cared for like her own.

“She just loved everything she did, so anything anyone asked her to do, she went in 110 percent,” Pam said.

Pam said Haley Sue never missed an opportunity to help others.

“She would go if somebody asked her to, that’s just her nature,” Pam said. “That’s exactly what she did that night, she went to help someone.”

In December, Haley was trying to help a friend who was involved in a rollover crash in Hendersonville when she struck by a car and killed, leaving behind her parents, her two siblings and her husband.

“Some days it’s unbearable and that’s the truth; it’s really hard to even take the day,” Pam said. “We just try to love each other well and try to support one another the best that we can, but we’re all broken, so it’s really hard when everybody around you is broken.”

The Pearson family has created a college scholarship to be awarded to a student at Centennial High School, where Haley graduated from and later coached cheerleading.

“Her motto was to change the world, so we’re hoping we can find a young lady who embodies that same thing and same characteristics that Haley did,” Pam said. “She would be proud, and the fact we can do this in her name, she’s probably jumping up and down and singing a lot. She’s probably so happy.”

Saturday, March 13, jewelry store Kendra Scott in Green Hills is hosting a fundraising event with the Pearson family from 4 to 7 p.m. Twenty percent of sales will go to the Haley Sue Pearson Scholarship Fund. You can also shop online with the code: GIVEBACK-122C More information about the Kendra Scott event click here.

Lipscomb University has also created the Haley Sue Pearson Memorial Scholarship Fund. More information here.