HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Waverly teen has been found dead after she went missing during the catastrophic flooding on Saturday.

On Wednesday, family confirmed to News 2 that 15-year-old Lilly Bryant was found dead after she was swept away by rapidly rising waters. Her family lost everything in the flood.

A Gofundme has been set up for Lilly’s family. You can donate to that account here.