Family claims Burger King served raw chicken sandwich

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (CNN Newsource) — An Arizona grandmother says a Burger King restaurant served her 13-year-old grand-daughter a raw chicken sandwich.

And she was worried — after the teenager took a couple bites before realizing something was wrong.

The family kept the chicken sandwich in their fridge to take it back to Burger King to show them how raw the chicken is.

Layla got chicken nuggets and Caitlin ordered a chicken sandwich.

“‘Mammy what’s wrong with this?’ I said ‘what do you mean what’s wrong with it?’ she said ‘look at it’ so she handed it to me and you could see that the meat was raw as it could be, pink as it could be,” Charlotte Parker, the grandmother, said.

Caitlin had already taken a few bites.

(Courtesy: CNN)

Parker called Burger King and she said the fast food joint apologized, saying it could refund her.

“I don’t think they understood my concern,” she said. “To me, they seem very oh, nonchalant about, ‘oh well we just didn’t cook it long enough.’”

Parker wants to know what safety precautions Burger King will take in the future, to protect kids like her younger granddaughter with a weak immune system, she can’t risk getting food poisoning.

“If it had been Layla, it could have possibly been death,” she said.

Burger King said the location is locally owned and only corporate can talk.

Corporate has yet to respond about what measures it will take to keep this from happening again.