Family: Body found of 2-year-old missing from Waverly floods

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of missing 2-year-old Kellen Burrow confirmed to News 2 his body was found Tuesday.

The heartbreaking news came after Kellen was swept away by floodwaters at a Waverly apartment complex during the catastrophic flooding Saturday.

“We at least have closure,” Kellen’s stepfather Kalaub Mccord told News 2.

Kellen was one of five children at home with his mom when stormwater began flooding their Waverly apartment. His mom was working to get their children to safety when Kellen went missing. She and the other four children were rescued.