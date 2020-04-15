Live Now
Family asks for prayers after father, son critically injured in Chattanooga tornado

by: WATE 6 staff

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – A young boy and his father are fighting for their lives in the hospital after a tornado ripped through their Chattanooga home.

A tornado ripped through the Meadows family home in Hamilton County, causing debris to fly through their bedrooms and knocking out 4-year-old Grayson and his father Mikey.

Joe Meadows says he found the two unconscious and bleeding in their room. Neighbors and an officer came to help carry Grayson nearly a mile down the road to safety.

Family members are calling this a night of miracles. Both suffered major head injuries but they’re lucky to be alive.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines, family and friends can only pray from afar. At last check, Mikey was responding and the family is just waiting to see if Grayson could breathe on his own.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the father and son.

