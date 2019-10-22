Family alarmed following mail theft

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A monthly chore, paying bills, turns into a mess in Antioch.

It was last Friday that a stranger stopped by a home on Lydia Drive. A father inside the house, watched the car pull up out front as cameras rolled.

A passenger, reaching out of the SUV, quickly grabbed mail from their mailbox, before driving away. The father would call his son confused. The family wishes to remain anonymous, given their security concerns.

“Called me 10:15ish, saying hey, do you know anything about somebody coming by picking up or taking the mail?” noted his son. “I said no, I don’t know anything at all.”

The car would pull away, with a handful of personal checks in their possession.

The son’s parent’s scrambled to close accounts.

“They ended up going to the bank, speaking with the manager down there to make sure to get all the checks canceled,” their son explained.

This crime is possibly one of the multiple. An identical car has been identified in Hermitage, with people on Facebook claiming it was involved with more mail theft.

The US Postal Service says they’re unaware of a theft trend in the area. An inspector though urged citizens, to report these crimes to both metro Police, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

This way, mail theft trends can be properly monitored. Click here to be redirected to Inspection Services.

The victims, in this case, are now triple-checking all accounts, keeping an eye out for the vehicle, not knowing what personal info may be out there.

“Account numbers, routing numbers, just them knowing the address,” explained their son. “[Thieves] opening up the checks, seeing how much in bills we pay, they may think these people have a lot of money, let’s try to do something else in the future.”

The family has filed a report with Metro Police.