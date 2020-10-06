Families find new ways to celebrate Halloween during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Centers for Disease Control says this year trick-or-treating is considered a “high risk” activity as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. But, it’s still happening in Nashville and other Middle Tennessee cities.

Some families are starting new traditions while keeping their kids safe from coronavirus.

Beverly Galipeau says her family is celebrating the spooky holiday at home this year. She’s not comfortable letting her three-year-old daughter travel from house to house to collect candy.

“Halloween is her favorite holiday, so it’s kind of sad. But it’s what we have to do to stay safe,” Galipeau said. “We’re just sticking with our quarantine pod. So we’re just planning to have a little Halloween get together and eat candy and celebrate together with those people.”

When asked if Nashville will allow trick or treating this year, The Metro Public Health Department told News 2 they are following the CDC’s guidelines.

“The Metro Public Health echoes the CDC guidance on Halloween risk factors and stresses the importance of following proven protocols as usual. That means KEEP your mask ON, stay socially distant, stay outdoors, and avoid large crowds. Only attend a haunted house or hayride if it IS following strict health protocols. Note that the CDC identifies traditional door-to-door trick or treating as a high risk activity.” -Brian Todd, MPH spokesman

Ashley Richardson is prepared to follow those health guidelines and hopes trick or treaters still come to her door on October 31st. She’s preparing COVID-safe goodie bags and plans on masking up when the doorbell rings.

“The thing is I have all these gloves now, and what could I do with them? I’m going to fill them with candy and then hand them out to the trick or treaters,” Richardson said. “We’ve had enough tricks this year, it’s time to treat ourselves!”

Richardson and Galipeau are still making memories with their families this year while doing “lower risk” activities this Halloween. The CDC recommends carving pumpkins, decorating your home, and having a virtual costume contest.

