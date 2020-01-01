Famed golfer pays off 50 students’ lunch debt

PARKER, CO – AUGUST 16: Assistant captain Dottie Pepper of the United States watches play during the Friday morning foursomes matches at the 2013 Solheim Cup on August 16, 2013 at the Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Famed golfer Dottie Pepper has paid off all outstanding school lunch debt for a few dozen elementary students in upstate New York.

The Times Union reports Monday that more than 50 students at Dorothy Nolan Elementary School in Saratoga Springs had their lunch debt wiped out by the professional golfer.

State education department data shows around 18% of students at the school district are eligible for free lunch and another 2% are eligible for reduced lunch prices.

Both Pepper and her sister had attended the elementary school and her grandfathers sat on the board that established the school.