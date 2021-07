NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home in West Meade was damaged by a falling tree early Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said the tree came crashing down on that residence along Davidson Drive near Clematis Drive.

At least four people were inside the home when the tree fell onto the roof, according to firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department said the tree appears to have rotted, causing it to fall.

No additional information was immediately released.