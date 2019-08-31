Fallen TDOC administrator Debra Johnson honored at John Merritt Classic football game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Glenda Baskin Glover and the Tennessee State University Family honors fallen Alumni Debra Porter Johnson at the John Merritt Classic.

The TSU Community wanted the family to know how much she would be missed and that her support will never be forgotten.

Debra Johnson was a Middle Tennessee native who graduated from Maplewood High School and later Tennessee State University.

She spent 38 years with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, most currently as the West Tennessee Correctional Administrator.