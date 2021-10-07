Fallen Officer Bristol honored in Hendersonville charity run

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s still time to sign up for the first annual charity run to honor fallen Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol.

The “Tunnel to Towers” event will happen at 8 a.m. Saturday, October 9, which was Officer Bristol’s birthday. The event will be held at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, with music, food, and family fun.

Funds raised from the event will support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which pays off mortgages for the families of first responders and military heroes killed in the line of duty.

In 2019, Bristol died while chasing a suspect on foot when he was struck by traffic on I-65.

His father, Dan Bristol, father of Officer Spencer Bristol, says Tunnel to Towers stepped in and helped Bristol’s wife and young daughter right after the initial shock wore off.

“That was such a burden that was lifted off,” said Dan Bristol.

The family says the event is their way of paying it forward in hopes of making a difference. Click here to sign up.