NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans honored a fallen Metro officer before their preseason game against the Steelers Sunday.

Officer John Anderson’s mother, Jennifer Hein, joined first responders on the field as the Titans’ 12th man. She even got to bear the Titan Sword of Honor.

Officer Anderson was killed in the line of duty on July 4, after his patrol vehicle was struck in the early morning hours.