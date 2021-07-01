Fallen Heroes Memorial to visit Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A big crowd is expected in Hendersonville Saturday for the annual Freedom Festival, which will feature a special patriotic attraction this year.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial will be on display at Drake’s Creek Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The memorial is made up of more than 7,000 dog tags that create an image of the American flag. The memorial also has 50 gold stars to honor Gold Star families nationwide.

Proceeds from this travel go to support Gold Star family organizations and GWOT Memorial Foundation’s mission to building a national memorial in Washington DC. This weekend’s event is free to the public.