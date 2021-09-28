Fall colors in Tennessee: What to expect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s officially Fall, and that means it’s the time of year we anticipate the changing color of leaves in Tennessee.

While there hasn’t been much change yet, don’t worry, it’s coming.

Here’s what you can expect for this season.

By the very end of September, the Great Smoky Mountain National Park and region will see some minor changes in the colors of the leaves.

So, if you’re planning a trip to the mountains for leaf-peeping, then you will want to wait a couple more weeks.

The ideal time to visit the Smokies is the first and second weeks of October between the 5th and 10th. That’s when peak fall foliage is expected.

As for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, the best and brightest will be roughly between October 18th and 28th.

Tennessee State Parks posted a list of favorite places where you can view fall colors.

For Middle Tennessee, park rangers suggest visiting Montgomery Bell, Radnor Lake, Tims Ford or Pickett CCC Memorial.

Meanwhile, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual Fall Foliage Map that predicts best times to see the most vibrant colors not only in Tennessee, but also, across the country.

Smoky Mountains 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map. Visit this link to try out the interactive map.

When you snap photos of the gorgeous fall colors, don’t forget to send them to News 2 at pix@wkrn.com. Your photos may be featured on our shows and WKRN.com