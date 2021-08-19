Fairview Middle School in Williamson County closed Friday due to illness

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fairview Middle School will be closed Friday due to a faculty/staff illness and “an inability to staff the building and classrooms.”

According to a Williamson County Schools spokesperson, the school will use one of ten days set aside in the school year typically used for inclement weather. New state guidelines do not allow the school to hold a remote learning day.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“Today, 187 of the 560 students enrolled were out due to illness. Tomorrow, 23 of the 77 faculty and staff members assigned to Fairview Middle are scheduled to be out due to illness,” said school board member Eric Welch in a tweet.

Welch stressed that the school must use one of the inclement weather days and close because the state “forced” the district not to be able to do remote learning.