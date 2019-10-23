Failure to yield causes death of 28-year-old motorcycle driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead after a car collided with his motorcycle in North Nashville Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, John Binkley Jr., was reportedly traveling south on Clarksville Pike near Stevens Lane.

The driver of a Honda, Rayona Campbell, 29, was traveling east on Stevens Lane.

According to Metro, Campbell came to a stop at the intersection and believed it was clear, and crossed Clarksville Pike.

The motorcycle and car collided as a result of Campbell’s failure to yield, police said.

Binkley died on scene, and Campbell was not injured in the crash.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this wreck. The investigation is on-going.