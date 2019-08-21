Facebook groups work to expose alleged scammers

(WKRN) — There’s a movement in Middle Tennessee. As more and more people are sick of forking over money under false pretenses, they’re now standing up to alleged scammers.

Paul Aniel, and a woman known as Stephanie, have been the focus of two Facebook groups for months.

“All I know is; Stephanie, Paul, and whoever the next one is better be ready,” said Jeff Napier, creator of one of the groups. “Cause it’s growing.”

You’ve likely heard of Aniel’s antics by now, known to flag down drivers along interstates, claiming to be in dire straits and in need of cash.

But Paul is now behind bars, sentenced to two years following a police chase last October.

With Paul at bay, focus online turned to Stephanie, and her story which is known by many.

“She’ll walk right up to you, start this little soft spoken sales pitch I call it,” said Napier. “Pardon me, I just got out of an abusive relationship, I need a hotel room, could you help me with like 26-dollars for me and my kid to have a hotel room for the night?”

Problem is, Jeff’s heard her story now three times over a two year period.

Hundreds more online, claim to have heard the same.

“Countless, just in our group alone there’s probably been 2-300 that’s posted,” said Napier.

What separates Stephanie from Paul’s roadside actions, is according to Metro Police, she doesn’t appear to be doing anything illegal during these encounters.

But she frequents some restaurants so often, she’s been told never to return, like Bob Evans near Opry Mills.

So for now, these Facebook groups will be filled with photos and warnings, and brief glimpses of a notorious panhandler.

“I worked for my living, I’ve earned every dollar I’ve got,” said Napier. “Why can’t they?”