Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now worth $100 billion dollars

(CNN) — Mark Zuckerberg has joined an exclusive club among the world’s ultra rich.

The Facebook CEO is a centi-billionaire.

That’s someone who is worth at least 100-billion dollars.

He crossed the milestone Thursday.

It’s a huge jump from his days in his Harvard dorm room decades ago.

That’s where Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook in 2004.

According to Bloomberg– his biggest asset is still his 13-percent stake in the company.

Only two other men in the United States have bigger personal fortunes– amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

