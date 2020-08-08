Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now worth $100 billion dollars

(CNN) — Mark Zuckerberg has joined an exclusive club among the world’s ultra rich.
The Facebook CEO is a centi-billionaire.
That’s someone who is worth at least 100-billion dollars.
He crossed the milestone Thursday.
It’s a huge jump from his days in his Harvard dorm room decades ago.
That’s where Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook in 2004.
According to Bloomberg– his biggest asset is still his 13-percent stake in the company.
Only two other men in the United States have bigger personal fortunes– amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.
