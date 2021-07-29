Face masks recommended again for everyone at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bridgestone Arena announced Thursday evening that face masks will once again be recommended for all event attendees for upcoming events there.

According to a statement from the arena, the updated face covering policy comes as “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this week made the recommendation that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, begin wearing masks in public indoor settings in areas with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rates” which includes “Davidson County, the City of Nashville, and many surrounding counties.”

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“We are disheartened and very concerned about these fast-rising transmission rates, and to that end, we are updating our face covering policy to recommending that all event attendees for our upcoming events wear masks inside Bridgestone Arena, except when those guests are actively eating or drinking,” the arena said.

SMASHVILLE, do your part, take the shot! pic.twitter.com/Iik6DDv228 — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) July 30, 2021

The recommendation will go into effect for all employees at all times indoors for public events, beginning with the Luke Bryan concert.

“We want nothing more than to permanently restore Bridgestone Arena to a state of “normalcy” for all guests, performers, and staff members at each of our games and events, but until vaccination rates increase to necessary levels, we fear that normalcy is unlikely,” the arena said.