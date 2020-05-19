Eye-catching signs and Facebook page highlight plight of Tennesseans waiting for unemployment benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee unemployment nightmare is a daily frustration for nearly an estimated 200,000 people awaiting benefits, but now many them are venting on a Facebook page of the same name.

That Facebook page has thousands of members like Elizabeth Frassrand and Heather Luna.

“Its been a little uplifting knowing I am not the only one,” said Luna who awaits unemployment benefits after she qualified as a self-employed realtor in early April.

“We met on the Facebook group,” said Frassrand who joined Luna last week with eye-catching protest signs on a street outside’s Tennessee’s Capitol.

Heather enlisted her three kids to hold the signs.

One sign said the following message at the top, “Is the unemployed office unemployed too?”

The bottom part said “5 weeks no $.”

Another of her signs said “5-minute hold time Gov? More like 5 weeks! What number are you calling?”

It was a reference to Governor Bill Lee mentioning in a COVID-19 briefing earlier this month, that the average wait time for unemployment calls to the Tennessee department of labor was five minutes.

A sign that Luna held herself last week said “Since I can’t call you, can you call me?”

Luna’s newfound friend on the “Tennessee unemployment nightmare” Facebook page carried her own sign at the protest last week,

Elizabeth Frassrand’s sign read “Can I move into the unemployment office when I am homeless?”

Their public humor near the capitol steps doesn’t cover up the personal pain.

Both women had a lot more to say during interviews this week with WKRN-TV in Nashville.

“I live paycheck to paycheck,” Frassrand said.”Going six weeks without one hurts a lot. My car insurance has lapsed already…my utility bill was due now.”

Like Luna, Frassrand said she qualified for unemployment benefits in early April.

Finding out why they have not gotten help led to frustrating responses from the Tennessee department of labor which handles unemployment claims.

Luna recounted one of the calls she made.

“I can’t help you with your claim, this is a general number” Luna said she was told.

“I’ve been calling a thousand times already and you can’t help me,” is what Luna said she told the other person on the labor department line.

Most of all its the uncertainty of not knowing if the help they qualified for will soon be there.

“I am doing OK, but June is starting to look like a pretty rough month,” Frassrand said this week.

“Do I stay at home like the administration tells me to stay at home or do I go find a job, or do I spend all of our savings on child care?” added Luna.

Whether its on Facebook or FaceTime, the voices get more desperate as the wait for Tennessee unemployment checks gets longer.

The state labor department said just over three hundred thousand Tennesseans who have filed since early March are receiving unemployment benefits.

The departments commissioner has said hundreds of workers have been retrained and servers continuously updated to help process the estimated 150,000-200,000 claims not paid yet.

