Extravaganza offers opportunity to take selfies with Alpacas in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Alpaca Owners Association is offering a free opportunity to take a selfie with an alpaca in Wilson County.

It’s all part of a three-day event called the Natural Fiber Extravaganza which will take place at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The alpacas will be available for selfies Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Officials said alpacas prefer to be touched on the neck, sides and back. They do not like being scratched behind the ears or on the head.

Natural Fiber Extravaganza

They also advise the public not to stand behind the alpaca. The event will also feature a variety of entertainment:

Local vendors

Alpaca yoga

Knitting Circle

Hands-on Workshops

Children’s Activities

Fleece, Fiber and Farm Seminars

Livestock Business Seminars

Photo Contest Display

National Fleece Show

Admission to the event is free. People can head online to register/pay for workshops and seminars online by clicking here. To learn more about the show, click here.